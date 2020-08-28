Madea Farewell Play Cast: List Of Actors Playing Prominent Roles

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play has been getting a lot of attention on social media. The pis all set to be launched on Bet+and the fans seem to be waiting for it eagerly. The play has been alive on the small screens for almost two decades now and getting it to Bet+ is a great option to keep it immortal. But the fans are more curious about the cast of Madea’s Farewell Play. Read more about the cast of Madea’s Farewell Play.

Madea Farewell Play Cast

Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry is a popular celebrity of the media industry who is known for his work as an actor, writer, producer, comedian and director. In 2011, Tyler was also listed as the highest-paid man in entertainment, by Forbes. This was announced after he managed to earn around US$130 million between May 2010 and May 2011. He is very popular for playing the character of Madea, a tough elderly woman in his plays and movies.

Cassi Davis Patton

Cassi Davis Patton is a popular actor and singer most known for playing the role of Ella Payne on Tyler Perry's House of Payne. She also played the same role in House of Payne’s spin-off series, The Paynes. Cassi seems to be amongst Tyler’s favourite choice actors as she has been a part of almost all the plays directed by Perry. She started her carer with the television series including shows like Living Single, Married... with Children, Kenan & Kel, Boycott, and The PJ's.

David Mann

David Mann is a popular actor, gospel singer, and stand up-comedian and just like Cassi, he has also been a part of many Tyler Perry productions. Some of his popular Tyler Perry play performances include I Can Do Bad All By Myself, Madea's Family Reunion, Madea's Class Reunion, Meet the Browns, and What's Done in the Dark. He was also appreciated for reprising his role in the Tyler Perry movies, Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns and Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail.

Tamela Mann

Tamela Mann is David Mann’s wife who has also been a part of Tyler Perry’s productions. Apart from her acting, Tamela is a gospel singer and was a part of the Kirk Franklin's vocal ensemble The Family before joining hands with Perry. She has also released 4 studio albums out of which, one was also certified Gold by the RIAA.

