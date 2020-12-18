Tyler Perry Posts 'gym Selfie', Announces Being Single And Experiencing Midlife Crisis

American actor Tyler Perry took to his Instagram handle to share his feeling about being single and going through a midlife crisis. The 51-year old actor shared a mirror selfie and talked about his future. The actor-director has been married to Gelila Bekele and has a 6-year-old son named Aman Tyler Perry.

Also Read: Atlanta: Thousands form 8 km line as Tyler Perry hosts thanksgiving food giveaway

Tyler Perry's Single life

Although Tyler is married, he mentioned in the post that he is single and is going through a midlife crisis. In the picture, he is wearing gym wear and captioned it as, "This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like. Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!! In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!" Have a look at the post:

Also Read: Gigi Hadid Shares A Picture Updating Her 'Fresh Cut' For The Season In An IG Post

Tyler Perry's Instagram post is filled with motivating comments and fans are taking it a step forward. While some of his friends, including Mario Lopez, commented “Let’s gem em TP!” and his other friend Ginuwine commented, “Letsgochamp!!!!!

Also Read: Tom Cruise's COVID Rant Audio File Leaked Online; Actor Heard Abusing MI7 Crew Members

On the other hand, his fans are making an effort to make him feel good. They are posting their own selfies and are sharing their experience of a midlife crisis. Some comments read, "I doubt if you will be single for long! 48 and single who takes care of her two teenage sons and a mom!”, other user commented, “This is what 53 looks like. Single and blessed, let’s hang out somewhere.”

This was the first time that the actor openly accepted that he is single. Nobody knows the reason behind the split. They first started dating in 2009. Tyler perry's wife, Gelila Bekele, is a filmmaker and an activist. Tyler Perry is famous for his portrayal of an elderly woman, Madea. She is an African-American woman who is tough and speaks her mind. The character is based on Tyler's mother and his aunt.

Also Read: Chris Pratt Trolled By Netizens As Marvel Comics Confirms Star Lord As Bisexual

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.