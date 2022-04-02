UK Minister Rishi Sunak Cites Will Smith's Slap In Remarks On Wife's Russia-Infosys Link

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has addressed the backlash his wife, Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, is receiving as Infosys has not pulled out of Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine. In a recent chat with BBC's Newscast, Sunak cited Will Smith and Chris Rock's infamous Oscar 2022 incident. He mentioned how both his and Will Smith's respective wives were attacked by criticism but "at least" he did not slap anybody.

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak recently opened up on the criticism he and his wife are facing and also called it upsetting. He later joked about Will Smith and Chris Rock's feud and said, "Both Will Smith and I, having our wives attacked... at least I didn't get up and slap anybody, which is good."

He further said how it was alright for people to "take shots" at him over the way he handled the British economy post the global pandemic, but it was "wrong" to come for his wife. Sunak further said, "Fair game... that's what I signed up for," and added how it is upsetting to see people targeting his wife. He said, "It is very upsetting and wrong of people to come for my wife."

For the unversed, Akshata Murthy holds a 0.91% stake in Infosys. She recently has been accused of receiving blood money in dividends as Infosys had not pulled out of Russia amid the Russia-Ukraine war. On the other hand, the British government has issued strict sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of the East European country. Critics of Sunak had questioned it these sanctions would be applicable to his wife and her father's company.

What happened at the Oscars 2022?

The 94th Academy Awards soon became the talk of the entire world after Will Smith lost his cool and slapped comedian Chris Rock. Chris Rock graced the stage of the awards to announce one of the winners. During the announcement, he cracked some unscripted jokes and suggested Jada Pinkett Smith star in GI Jane 2 addressing her baldness. Will Smith got offended by the joke about his wife and slapped the comedian. He also asked Rock to keep his "wife's name out of his f***ing mouth."

Image: AP/Twitter/@anmurty