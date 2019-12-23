Universal Might Be Producing The Next 'Lego Movie' As Part Of An Exclusive Partnership

The popular toy brand Lego is reportedly in talks with Universal Studios for its future projects with an exclusive partnership. Recently, Lego has been exploring new options since its contract with Warner Bros. expired. Read on to know more details about this story.

Lego in talks with Universal for an exclusive partnership

The toy brand Lego is one of the most popular toy brands in the world. Lego has not only stood the test of time but has also found innovative ways to stay relevant. Lego ventured into the film industry along with Warner Bros. when they released their first movie The Lego Movie in 2014. The Lego movie was not only a box-office success but also garnered critical acclaim. Many people had reportedly believed that this nakedly corporate movie would not be a commercial success.

But this partnership between Lego and Warner Bros. failed with the release of their two projects after The Lego Movie. The Lego Ninjago movie received mixed reviews at the box-office and grossed $123.1 million, less than expected. The Lego Movie 2: The Second part, also failed at the box-office. This consecutive failure led Lego to rethink their deal with Warner Bros.

According to a media portal’s report, many studios claim Lego to be one of the biggest toy brands in the world. The report suggests that the toy brand has even grown bigger over the last two decades since it began to make sets based on licensed properties. These movies that were previously produced with Warner Bros. have been a boon to the company in raising its profile.

According to the media portal’s report, the partnership between Universal and Lego is going to be a boon for both companies. Since Universal's most established franchise Fast & Furious is still bringing a lot of money for the studios, then this partnership is also expected to have the same effect. But according to the report, Universal is looking for a more name-brand recognition for more reliable output. This report claims that Universal is looking for this name-brand partnership is something that Lego would provide. The report also suggests that Universal is launching its new streaming service and Lego is expected to provide some exclusive access to Universal. According to the media portal’s report, Universal might also produce the next Lego Movie.

