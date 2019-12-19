Fast And Furious 9: Universal Announces Trailer Drop Event

Fast and Furious 9 is set to release in the year 2020. Recently, the makers of the movie announced a trailer drop event. Read more to know about the whole story.

The Fast Saga continues. YOU’RE INVITED to join the cast at The Road to #F9 Live Concert & Trailer Drop in #Miami Friday, January 31, 2020. Featuring musical performances by @iamcardib, @wizkhalifa, @charlieputh, @Ozuna_Pr, and @Ludacris. Click below to see how you can attend. — Fast & Furious (@TheFastSaga) December 18, 2019

F9's grand event

On December 18, 2019, the official Twitter handle of Fast & Furious announced that their saga will continue, and the fans of the franchise are invited to the grand event. The event will take place in Miami, on Friday, January 31, 2020. It will be more special as the trailer drop event will also feature several artists from the music industry. It will be a live concert for the fans.

The music artist that will be featured in the show will include Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, Ozuna, and Ludacris. The makers have decided to keep it in the family by including these artists, as their music tracks have been featured in the previous movies. Ludacris has been with the Fast franchise for a long time, while Puth and Khalifa were seen in the movie’s seventh addition, in the iconic song ‘See You Again.’ It has been said that Ozuna and Cardi B will be seen in the upcoming movie.

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron will reprise their roles from the previous movies, while Finn Cole and John Cena will also make a cameo in the movie. Fast 9 is all set to race into the movie theatres on May 22, 2020. It is directed by Justin Lin and penned by Daniel Casey and Chris Morgan.

Fans of the franchise are quite disappointed by the fact that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will not be a part of this project. This was due to a dispute between him and his co-star Tyrese Gibson, who had stated that he will not work in the movie if The Rock does. So, when The Rock announced that he will not be in the movie, Gibson’s appearance was ensured.

