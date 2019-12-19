Coyote Vs. Acme Set To Get A Reboot, Dave Green Will Direct This Warner Bros. Film

Warner Bros. is set to bring the Wile E. Coyote movie, Coyote vs Acme, to the big screen. The film has found its director in Dave Green who has famously directed the 2016 film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. Read on to know more details about this story.

Wile E. Coyote finally heading to the big screen

Several 90’s cartoons and TV shows have managed to enthral their audiences and leave a lasting impact. Many of these cartoons are now seeing a reboot or being turned into live-action films and TV series. One such cartoon that is soon heading to the silver screen is Wile E. Coyote.

According to a leading media portal’s report, Warner Bros. are set to produce this film. This live-action remake of Coyote vs Acme will be helmed by none other than Dave Green. Dave Green was the director of the super hit film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows that went on to collect $245 million in its global ticket sales. Prior to this Dave, has also directed the cult animated film Earth to Echo.

Dave Green is set to direct the Coyote vs Acme reboot and reiterate the story of how Acme, the fictional company that provides the Coyote with many weapons, fails him every time. This failure then hilariously leads to the Coyote either being left completely squashed or burnt to a crisp. Wile E. Coyote is part of Warner Bros.’ Looney Tunes series. The Looney Tunes famously includes characters like Daffy Duck, Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, Yosemite Sam, Foghorn Leghorn, and Marvin the Martian. Wile E. Coyote made his debut on the small screen in 1949 as a dialogue-free coyote in Fast and Furryous. The show was famously known for how the Coyote went through an enormous amount of unsuccessful attempts at catching the Road Runner but miserably failed every time.

