Universal, Paramount Pictures Halt Theatrical Releases In Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis

After Disney, Warner Bros and Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures and Paramount recently announced that they will be pulling off the theatrical releases of a couple of films planned to go on floors in Russia amidst the crisis in Ukraine. There were a bunch of movies lined up to release in Russia in the months of March and April whose release was recently paused by Universal Pictures and Paramount Pictures.

Earlier Disney, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros and other major production houses halted the release of their films in Russia including Pixar’s Turning Red, The Batman, among others. Read further ahead to know more about the movies and shows whose releases have been paused in Russia amidst Ukraine-Russia War.

Universal, Paramount halt theatrical releases in Russia

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a spokesperson of Universal Pictures recently issued a statement revealing that they will be halting the theatrical releas4es of their films in Russia amidst the ongoing Ukraine-Russia War. The statement read-

“In response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Universal Pictures has paused planned theatrical releases in Russia.”

American computer-animated crime comedy film, The Bad Guys was slated to release in Russia on 24 March 2022 followed by Michael Bay’s Ambulance on 7 April 2022. The Bad Guys is directed by Pierre Perifel with a talented cast of voice artists namely Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, Awkwafina, among others. On the other hand, Michael Bay's action thriller film, Ambulance featured Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza González in the lead.

Furthermore, after Paramount Pictures decided to pull off their releases in Russia, the firm issued a statement revealing that they have decided to halt the theatrical releases of their upcoming films including The Lost City and Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Adding t it, they also mentioned that they will stand by all those impacted by the humanitarian crisis across Ukraine, Russia.

The statement read, "As we witness the ongoing tragedy in Ukraine, we have decided to pause the theatrical release of our upcoming films in Russia, including The Lost City and Sonic the Hedgehog 2. We stand by all those impacted by the humanitarian crisis across Ukraine, Russia and our international markets and will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds.”

Image: Unsplash