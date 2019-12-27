Upcoming Netflix Series 'Hollywood' Begins Work; Ryan Murphy Takes The Lead

Ryan Murphy is working with Netflix on many projects as a part of an exclusive output deal from the prolific film maker. One of the many projects coming to Netflix in 2020 is the flashy Hollywood series. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming title. The show was initially announced all the way back in February 2019. During the announcement, they told the media that the series is set to be a love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown. In addition, fans also knew that Ian Brennan who worked on Scream Queens would also be involved in the project. As per reports, Hollywood will be Ryan Murphy’s first solo project for Netflix since the overall output deal Netflix struck in 2018.

Where is Hollywood being filmed?

The Principle photography took place in the summer of 2019 according to Ryan Murphy’s Instagram post. The actor said that Hollywood, his new Netflix show co-created with Ian Brennan begins principal photography this summer. A love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown, this straight-to-series production will be his third show for Netflix and he couldn’t be more excited or proud about the work they are doing together. According to reports, the filming dates for the series have taken place since September 16th, 2019 and is scheduled to wrap on January 15th, 2020. The Filming is currently taking place in Los Angeles.

As with many of the other Ryan Murphy productions, one will often see familiar faces as returning actors and actresses go-between titles. In Hollywood, one will at least see four familiar faces from Ryan Murphy’s FX series, American Horror Story.

Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix original, 1940s-set period piece 'Hollywood', starring #AHS alums Dylan McDermott, Darren Criss, Patti LuPone -- & girlfriend of Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor -- has officially entered production in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/mY2eZHQCWe — AHS Daily™ (@ahsfxdaily) September 21, 2019

