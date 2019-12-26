When Hollywood Musicians Created Songs With An Indian Touch; From Coldplay To Major Lazer

The Bollywood music industry is known to take major inspiration from Western music or Hollywood music. However, there are several moments where Indian music and locations inspired Hollywood musicians to give their songs an Indian touch. There have been certain songs in the Hollywood music industry that had an Indian touch and are known to be widely loved in the global industry. Here are few Hollywood songs with an Indian touch.

Coldplay- Hymn for the weekend

This is one of the most well-known songs from Hollywood that had an Indian touch to it. The song was shot in India and also had several Indian beats. It was shot in parts of Kolkata and Mumbai. It was also shot at the famous Maratha Mandir theatre. The music video is themed on the Indian festival of Holi and the celebration of life itself. The song was written by the members of Coldplay and produced by Rik Simpson, Avicii, Digital Divide, and Stargate. Hymn for the Weekend has reached number six on the UK Singles Chart and also reached the top twenty in countries.

Major Lazer - Lean On

The music video for Lean On was filmed in ND Studios, Karjat (India) and Kaul Heritage City, Vasai in Maharashtra. Lean On was a critical and commercial success, peaking at number four on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and at number two on the UK Singles Chart.

The Beatles - Across The Universe

Across The Universe by The Beatles was heavily influenced by Jai Guru Deva. In his 1970 interview with Rolling Stone, Lennon referred to the song as the best and most poetic lyric he ever wrote. It was written by John Lennon and credited to Lennon–McCartney. The song received positive reviews from the critics.

