US Election 2020: Taylor Swift Says 'make Your Vote Count' As She Urges Fans To Vote

Taylor Swift recently put out a video urging fans to vote if they haven’t already. The singer urged her fans that those who haven’t voted should do it already. The singer posted the video on Twitter mentioning that she will probably be the millionth person urging everyone to vote. The singer added how important the election is and the impact it will have in the years to come.

The US Presidential elections will commence soon and thus Taylor Swift urged her fans on social media to make their vote count. It was observed that a number of Americans have used early voting methods to cast their vote this season. People did this to ensure minimum contact amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the video posted, Taylor Swift began by saying that she acknowledges the stress going on in people’s mind and she understands it. She said that it is rightful to feel that way and she too feels the same way.

Having said that, Taylor Swift continued to mention that she may be the millionth person reminding them to vote. However, Taylor was adamant that the voting that will be contested the next day will be the last chance for people to make their voice heard. Thus she emphasised how important it will be to make one’s vote count this election season. Taylor Swift then urged people that if they haven’t voted already, they should do it now and be safe while going about it. She asked them to take care and wear a mask and greeted them with a “happy voting” salutation as she ended her video.

The Trump vs Biden election war will soon end with the US election 2020 results. Thus amid this, celebs have been urging people to vote as long as they have the time to do so. Taylor Swift's Twitter thus shed light on this very aspect of the Trump vs Biden war that has been on-going for months now. People who watched Taylor Swift's Twitter update reacted to it and exchanged several positive points in the comments section.

