US Elections 2020: Celebrties Make Quirky Comparisons To Express Their 'election Anxiety'

The US Elections 2020 has created major stress and anxiety among American citizens. Celebrities like Jimmy Kimmel and Padma Lakshmi also shared their election anxiety as they await the US Elections 2020 results. From calling it surgery to binge eating, these celebrities are sharing different ways to deal with their anxiety and stress.

As Jimmy Kimmel waits for the US Elections 2020 results, he calls the wait no less than doing his own surgery. Whitney Cummings shared the same sentiment. She compared the anxiety and wait for the elections to be more than she ever felt for a pregnancy test.

This is like being awake during your own surgery. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 4, 2020

honestly i've had less anxiety waiting on the results of a pregnancy test — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) November 3, 2020

Elizabeth Banks also shared her way of dealing with anxiety during the US Presidential Elections 2020. The actor mentioned that she is pacing back and forth. Banks also stated that by moving back and forth she is just trying to burn off the gallon of ice cream she just ate.

I’m just pacing back and forth. At least I’m burning off the gallon of ice cream I just ate. #ElectionNight — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 4, 2020

American rapper, Common told his fans that if they woke up feeling anxious then they are not alone. He added that everyone will get through this and experience better days ahead. Talking about binge eating and anxiety, Padma Lakshmi also shared the same sentiment as she posted a funny GIF to express her emotion after watching results coming in from Dekalb and Fulton.

#ElectionDay: If you woke up feeling anxious today, you are not alone. But we will get through this and experience better days ahead. — COMMON (@common) November 3, 2020

Me watching results come in from Dekalb & Fulton counties in Georgia: pic.twitter.com/UgBQCreMp0 — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 4, 2020

2020 US Election

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has taken an early lead against Republican incumbent Donald Trump in US Presidential Elections 2020 as the counting of votes in the crucial US presidential election 2020 began on Tuesday night. Joe Biden has carried Michigan and its 16 electoral votes, further dismantling Donald Trump’s Rust Belt wall of support that helped deliver him the presidency four years ago. Biden’s victory in Michigan pushes him to 264 Electoral College votes, six short of the 270 needed to win the White House. Trump is at 214 electoral votes. Nevada, which has six electoral votes, is among the states Democrat Hillary Clinton won in 2016 that hasn’t yet been called.

Trump asks for recount in Wisconsin

The Trump campaign said it filed lawsuits on November 3 in Pennsylvania and Michigan, laying the groundwork for contesting the outcome in undecided battleground states that could determine whether President Donald Trump gets another four years in the White House. Suits in both states are demanding better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted, the campaign said. The campaign is also seeking to intervene in a Pennsylvania case at the Supreme Court that deals with whether ballots received up to three days after the election can be counted, deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said.

- With inputs from AP/ANI

Image Courtesy: Jimmy Kimmel FC/ Padma Lakshmi Insta

