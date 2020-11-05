US Elections 2020: Meghan Markle Becomes The First British Royal To Vote In US Elections

The US elections 2020 took place on November 3 and the results are not yet declared. As the polls have closed, millions of Americans, citizens of other countries, and even Meghan Markle are now waiting and stressed about the results. Meghan Markle made history as she became the first British Royal to vote in the US Presidential Elections 2020.

Meghan voted in the 2020 US Election

The US citizens have been waiting for 2 days now for the US Elections 2020 results. According to Newsweek, Meghan Markle voted in the US Presidential elections 2020. However, it isn't confirmed yet whether she did it in person or through a mail-in ballot at the time of writing. By doing so, she became the first British Royal to ever vote in the US elections. Although Meghan is married to Prince Harry who is a British heir, she is still a citizen of the states and thus has a right to vote for the Presidential elections. Her ballot will be considered historic as she is the first modern member of a British royal family.

Meghan and Prince Harry encourage the US citizens

She had even encouraged the Americans to vote along with her husband Harry for which they received a lot of criticism. Although Prince Harry is not eligible to vote in the 2020 US elections in an interview with Time100 special he made a statement. He said that November was approaching and it was important that everyone should reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity referring to the elections.

Meghan during this interview said that when people vote, their values are put to action and their voices are heard. She added that everyone is important, their voices matter and they should go vote. She also mentioned that every four years US citizens are told that it is the most important election in their life, she added that this one really is the most important one.

Even though Meghan is the first British Royal to vote in the US, she is not the only member of the British Royals who had an option to vote. Wallis Simpson had become the Duchess of Windsor after she married the former King Edward VIII in 1937. She was a US citizen and had all the right to vote. However, she wasn't accepted by the family, and Edward was abdicated from the throne. Also, there is no evidence that she had voted in any of the elections.

Update on the US Elections

According to ANI reports, protests are taking place in many places in America that focus on 'count every vote'. However, 60 protestors were arrested in Manhattan as clashes between the police and protestors had begun. Joe Biden, for now, has won 261 seats across America while Donald Trump has won over 241 seats. The state-wise counting is still in process and the results have not been declared yet.

