US Elections 2020: Glenn Close Imitates Donald Trump & His Eating Habits In Voting PSA

Three days prior to US Elections 2020, seven-time Oscar-nominated actor Glenn Close took to her social media handle and urged her followers to vote the president out of the White House. Glenn Close combined worked an Election Day PSA into her Halloween post this year. Close posted an album of ten photos on her Instagram, in which she was seen homeless while imitating Donald Trump in a black trench-coat.

She also wore an orange-tinted blonde wig and swigged on a large plastic bottle of Coca Cola. Glenn also kept a slew of fast food bags and burger boxes around her as a reference to Donald Trump's controversial eating habits. Instagramming the photo, she wrote a short caption, which read, "Happy Halloween". Meanwhile, most of her hashtags were related to US Presidential Elections 2020. Scroll down to take a look at Glenn Close's Instagram post.

Glenn Close imitates Donald Trump:

READ | US Elections 2020: UK Gambler Bets One Million Pound On Joe Biden As Next US President

Interestingly, the post has garnered more than 69k double-taps from Glenn's fans and followers. Meanwhile, a fan in the comments section wrote, "Everybody go home! Glenn wins Halloween!" one commenter declared. On the other hand an Instagram user asserted, "No words... You're the best", while another user added, "You are way too funny! Those faces are priceless! I am still laughing! Happy Halloween!".

READ | US Elections 2020: Harris Asserts To Win Elections 'decisively', Urges Supporters To Vote

US Elections 2020 Results

Polls have begun to close for US Election 2020 as Americans get ready for next president between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Tuesday, November 3. The final day of voting witnessed the last set of voters lining up at stations to choose their candidate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Americans this time have also cast early votes in large numbers due to COVID-19 concerns as 35.7 million people had voted in person and 63.9 million by mail. The Democratic Party nominee, Joe Biden, is currently leading with 131 electoral votes against Donald Trump's 92.

READ | US Elections 2020 Results LIVE Tracker: Biden Wins 119 Electoral Seats, Trump On 94

AP calls Trump wins in following more states:

1. North Dakota (3 electoral votes)

2. South Dakota (3 electoral votes)

3. Wyoming (3 electoral votes)

4. Louisiana (8 electoral votes)

5. Nebraska (5 electoral votes)

6. Indiana (11 electoral votes)

Meanwhile, Biden also won New York (29 electoral votes) and New Mexico (5 electoral votes), as per AP.

READ | US Elections 2020: Trump Claims Big Tech Companies, Media & China Want Biden To Win

(With Inputs from AP)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.