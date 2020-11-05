US Elections 2020: Kalani Hilliker Endorses Trump, Says, "he Is A Better Choice"

Dance Moms alum Kalani Hilliker has found herself in hot waters. Since many voting polls in the U.S. are still open in a post she showed her support to Trump. Her support to the U.S. President Donald Trump has received backlash on social media.

Kalani Hilliker reveals she supports Trump

The U.S. Elections 2020 have reached its peak. The final count has begun for many states and it is a close competition between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. But many voting polls are still open. Hence Dance Moms alum, Kalani Hilliker in her recent posts has been urging her fans and followers to vote and exercise their right.

But along with her posts to encourage people to vote, she also endorsed President Donald Trump. In a long Twitter post, Kalan wrote, “I haven’t endorsed a political candidate in the past but as a first time voter myself I felt that now more than ever it was important for everyone to sue their voice and vote, no matter who they’re voting for”.

Furthermore, Kalani Hilliker wrote, “There were two candidates to choose from and although I don’t fully agree with either I believe Trump is the better choice for our country”. In this post, the Dance Moms alum also shared how she supports the rights of LGBTQ, Latino, and many other minorities in the U.S. Take a look at Kalani Hilliker’s post about the US Presidential Elections 2020 here.

No matter who you’re voting for use your voice and vote!!! It’s your right!!! ♥️🇺🇸 #Trump202020 — Kalani Hilliker (@KalaniHilliker) November 3, 2020

In a second tweet, Kalani Hilliker showed her support to Donald Trump once again. In this tweet, she wrote that no matter who people are voting for it is important to use our voice. But in the end, she also added the hashtag, “#Trump202020”. But as mentioned earlier, Kalani Hilliker faced major backlash over this post. Various hashtags with her name were even trending on Twitter for a while. Some Dance Moms fans even compared her to Maddie Ziegler. Take a look at some of these tweets here and all the backlash the Dance Moms album received for supporting Donald Trump during the US Elections 2020.

EVERYONE SAY IT WITH ME, MADDIE DESERVED ALL THE SOLOS — jj | BLM & BIDENHARRIS (@diapordiaa) November 3, 2020

you won’t be hearing about rights if trump wins 👍🏻😃 you do realise he hates women right? — kirsty⁹¹ 🍌 (@SOURXMEDICINE) November 3, 2020

Yeah no so not only are you voting against YOURSELF, your friends and your families rights. you’re also voting against the people that idolise you rights...this is not what a role model or any good human being should do — G²⁸ ♡ is nina’s biggest fan (@ICARUSWA11S) November 3, 2020

Huge disappointment. I was a fan of her and now I don't want anything to do with her. #DanceMoms #kalani https://t.co/bNLbb46ryb — Desire Figueroa (@desA101) November 5, 2020

you claim you’re all these things but yet vote for a president that’s anti all of these? please tell me how it makes sense pic.twitter.com/dXmVFAYNvd — 2020 Predictions (@2020predicts) November 4, 2020

