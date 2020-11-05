US Elections 2020: Priyanka Says 'many Votes Still Uncounted' As She Watches From LA

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who lives in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas, recently took to Instagram and posted her thoughts on the on-going US Elections 2020. While the Americans are voting between US President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Priyanka wrote, "The uncertainty of 2020 continues. Watching the US Elections with my family in LA. Many votes still uncounted... it looks like it's going to be a long night."

Priyanka on US Presidential Elections 2020

Also Read | US Elections 2020 Results LIVE Tracker: Biden Wins 261 Electoral Seats, Trump On 214

Polls have begun to close for US Elections 2020 as Americans got ready for the next president between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Tuesday, November 3. This year, more votes are to be counted as people also voted by mails, owing to the pandemic. According to PTI, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said that he has no comments as of now on the US Presidential Elections 2020 and the process is being watched closely. According to the latest projections, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden has secured 253 Electoral College votes, just 17 shy of the required 270 mark to win the Presidency, added the report.

Also Read | Nick Jonas Digs Out Old Pics Ahead Of 'I Need You Christmas' Song Release, Pens Note

Also Read | Aditya Narayan And Shweta's Roka Ceremony Pic Goes Viral; Udit Narayan Beaming With Joy

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in The Sky Is Pink, helmed by Shonali Bose. The actor has several projects in the pipeline. She recently announced a new Hollywood movie. Priyanka Chopra is set to share the screen space with music icon and Grammy Award winner Celine Dion in her new film, tentatively titled, Text For You, which is the English remake of German-language 2016 movie SMS Fur Dich. The flick also stars Sam Heughan.

Moreover, PeeCee will be seen in the Netflix film, The White Tiger, opposite Rajkummar Rao. The movie is helmed, written and produced by Ramin Bahrani, based on The New York Times Bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel. More so, Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed that she will be playing the role of Pinky madam in the flick.

Also Read | US Elections 2020: Sunny Leone & Daniel Urge Fans To Vote; Say 'suspense Is Killing'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.