US Elections 2020: Leonardo DiCaprio Says "Leave No Ballot Uncounted" As He Posts A PSA

Leonardo DiCaprio has made his stance on the on-going US Presidential elections clear with a post he made on Instagram. The actor is known to be quite vocal in terms of environmental issues and politics in general. DiCaprio took to social media to post a message mentioning every vote counts. POTUS Donald Trump earlier expressed his dissatisfaction with the counting of votes in a series of tweets. Several celebrities and people have been using the hashtag 'every vote counts' to let the process of counting of votes continue peacefully.

Leonardo DiCaprio says, "Leave no ballot uncounted"

Leonardo DiCaprio shared an image which was designed as a public service announcement. The actor shared the image which highlighted itself as “important reminder”. The image gave out the message mentioning that the counting of every vote is part of the regularly scheduled programming. Thus implying that every vote which has been cast for the elections should be counted. This would, in turn, mean that the mail-in votes, as well as the polls, will be counted in the electoral war for the presidency. Sharing this image, Leonardo DiCaprio seemed quite straightforward with his messaging.

A few days ago, Leonardo was seen urging people to vote and the image he shared there too bore the words 'Count Every Vote'. Sacha Baron Cohen, who has also been quite vocal about issues in politics, posted the same image on his timeline without a caption. The main Instagram account that made the image too shared it first on their page with the caption urging authorities to leave no ballot uncounted. Earlier on November 5, Donald Trump posted a series of tweets where he claimed that he will legally challenge all the Biden claimed states as per the votes. Trump soon made another tweet in all caps demanding "STOP THE COUNT!". The same day, Joe Biden also made a tweet in which he said that the people will not surrender or be bullied, silenced. He continued to say that every vote must be counted as he concluded his statement in the tweet.

All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud. Plenty of proof - just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

STOP THE COUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

The people will not be silenced, be bullied, or surrender.



Every vote must be counted. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 5, 2020

