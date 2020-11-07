US Elections 2020: Mark Ruffalo Responds To Trump's 'VERY STRANGE' Mail-in Ballot Comment

Mark Ruffalo took to Twitter to school Donald Trump after the President appeared to have a near-meltdown about how the US elections 2020 was being "stolen" from him and made claims of electoral fraud. With the battle has narrowing down to a final few states and Trump trailing behind Democratic challenger Joe Biden, the US President alleged that the Democrats are trying to 'steal' the election. In a tweet, Trump had questioned the legitimacy of the polls. Thus, Mark Ruffalo took it upon himself to school Trump over mail-in ballots.

Mark Ruffalo replies to Trump's "VERY STRANGE" mail-in ballot comment

Donald Trump seemed quite upset over the turnout of the electoral votes. He tweeted that he was leading until last night only to solidify his control in key states. The president complained that soon, the votes started to “magically” disappear. Trump called out the mail-in votes as surprise ballots and even called them “very strange”. Trump then ended his tweets of dissatisfaction by mentioning that the “pollsters” have got it completely and historically wrong. Thus the president did not seem pleased with the outcome in terms of votes.

Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Avengers star Mark Ruffalo tried to help the president understand the system of mail-in ballots. In response to Trump's tweet, Ruffalo said, "It's not strange". Asking Trump to be patient, Mark said that millions of uncounted ballots are yet to be taken into account. Thus, he asked the president to let the process happen as the country have been doing it for a long time. Ruffalo then ended his tweet with the hashtag that said “count every vote”.

It’s not strange. It’s mail in Ballots and Absentee ballots during a pandemic. We haven’t finished counting the votes. Be patient. There are millions of uncounted ballots. Let the process happen. We have been doing this a long time. #CountEveryVote — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 4, 2020

Mark Ruffalo's last statement of his tweet was in reference to another tweet by Donald Trump where he mentioned that the mail-in ballots are devastating. Trump in the tweet wrote that such ballots were 'so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction'. Check out the tweet.

How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

