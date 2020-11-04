US Elections 2020: Twitterati Asks Kim Kardashian Who Did She Vote For

Earlier in the day, Kim Kardashian took to her Twitter to announce that she voted for the ongoing US Presidential elections and she also urged people to vote in these elections. However, the Twitterati is eager to know who did the TV personality vote for. Read on to see how Twitter users reacted to Kim’s tweet:

Also Read: US Election 2020: Mystery Businessman From UK Bets £4 Million On Trump's Victory

Kim Kardashian’s Tweet

I VOTED!!!! Did you?!?!



If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line. pic.twitter.com/QXsU4JPdCw — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 4, 2020

Kardashian took to her Twitter and announce that she had cast her vote and also asked people to vote in these elections. She also informed the users about their right to vote if they are in line irrespective of the timings. In her tweet, she wrote – “I VOTED!!!! Did you?!?! If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line.”

The Twitter users have flooded the post with questions of who she voted for in the elections. They also asked if she voted for her husband Kanye West. Have a look at the responses to Kim Kardashian’s tweet here.

Okay, but who did you vote for? https://t.co/dRIAMLq5ra — rosa ðŸ§© (@rbecerra12) November 4, 2020

I hope that by your likes you voted for Biden. I know you aint vote for your husband for sure https://t.co/lDpJMyOqO5 — Diamond Spaulding (@OBEY_mySPEED) November 4, 2020

Did u vote for ur husband https://t.co/ThCdjzp7ce — Fantasy (@gahhhdamn) November 4, 2020

who you vote for tho ? ðŸ§ https://t.co/N5AyixWoCH — kris (@keabtin) November 4, 2020

Also Read: US Elections 2020 Results LIVE Tracker: Biden Wins 119 Electoral Seats, Trump On 94

US Presidential Elections 2020

The Associated Press is sending in the Live Results as the states vote for their next-in-line President. The winning candidate needs a total of 270 votes to win and the current count stands at 224 for Democratic candidate Joe Biden and 213 for the Republican candidate and incumbent President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump took to his Twitter and made claims about people trying “steal the elections” and that he is “up big” in the ongoing elections. His Tweet said - "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!" However, Twitter has restricted the post and the message -- "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process” -- was displayed in place of the Tweet.

Biden took to his Twitter and said that it is not his or Donald Trump’s place to decide who will win, rather it is the public that should declare the winner. Joe Biden also added that he believes they are on track to win this election. Have a look at his tweet.

It's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare the winner of this election. It's the voters' place. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

We feel good about where we are. We believe we are on track to win this election. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

Also Read: US Election 2020: Biden Campaign Says He Can Win Without Florida Or Pennsylvania

Also Read: US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Twitter Restricts Trump's Post About 'stealing' Election

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.