US Election 2020: Biden Campaign Says He Can Win Without Florida Or Pennsylvania

US Democratic Challenger Joe Biden’s campaign manager said on November 3 that the former US vice president can defeat the Republican leader Donald Trump and become the next US President without carrying two key battleground states, Florida and Pennsylvania. As per ANI report, Jen O’Malley Dillon, Biden’s campaign manager informed on Tuesday that the Democratic Presidential Nominee was leading by at least eight points while entering the Election day in the states.

“Trump has such a harder hill to climb today to overcome the advantage we came in with,” Dillon was quoted by the media outlet.

Joe Biden says 'it's not our place to decide winner'

After Twitter restricted Donald Trump's post claiming false victory, Biden noted that it's not their place to predict the winner. Instead, the Democratic Presidential candidate added that "It's the voters' place." He also showcased confidence on winning the US Election 2020 and asked his supporters to "keep the faith".

It's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare the winner of this election. It's the voters' place. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

We feel good about where we are. We believe we are on track to win this election. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

Keep the faith, guys. We’re gonna win this. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

Read - US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Twitter Restricts Trump's Post About 'stealing' Election

Read - Maurkice Pouncey Slammed For Going Public With Support For Donald Trump On Election Day

Biden who is currently leading with 223 electoral college seats, had said that he will be an ‘American President’ if elected and will not differentiate between Republicans and Democrats. While Americans are eager to know who will be the next US President, Biden promised the supporters in Philadelphia to treat all states equally without discriminating between “red” and “blue” states based on their preferences. While talking about COVID-19 pandemic, the Democratic challenger assured that the US would overcome the crisis by making “smart moves”.

“I promise you this, as I’m running as a proud Democrat if you elect me, I’m going to be an American President, there will be no red states or blue states just the United States of America,” Biden said. “We have an enormous opportunity as a country. Not only we’re going to be able to overcome this virus by taking some smart moves but we’re going to rebuild the middle class. It built this country and Unions built the middle class,” he said.

Read - US Election 2020: Mystery Businessman From UK Bets £4 Million On Trump's Victory

Read - 2020 US Elections: Is Joe Rogan's US Election Livestream With Kyle & Tim Still Happening?