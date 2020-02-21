Now, US President Donald Trump Mocks Oscar Winners 'Parasite' & Brad 'wiseguy' Pitt

US President Donald Trump at a rally in Colorado Springs mocked the 92nd Academy Awards for giving out the best picture Award to Bong Joon Ho's acclaimed class satire, Parasite saying, "We've got enough problems with South Korea." In a video that has surfaced online, the US President can be seen asking the supporters, "By the way, how bad were the Academy Awards this year? Did you see them?"

Donald Trump lashes out at Parasite & Brad Pitt

He then goes on to imitate the announcer of the Award and then pin-pointed films such as Gone With The Wind, Sunset Boulevard and asks why those films could not win the Oscar "You know I'm looking for, like, where... Let's get Gone with the Wind? Can we get, like, Gone with the Wind back, please? Sunset Boulevard ... so many great movies, he can be heard saying.

Trump goes off on the Oscars for giving Best Picture to Parasite because it's a South Korean movie pic.twitter.com/GUGKdExTbw — Claudia Koerner (@ClaudiaKoerner) February 21, 2020

The US President further hit out at Brad Pitt who spoke about Trump's impeachment trial during his Oscar acceptance speech. Referring to Republican senators refusing to hear potentially explosive evidence from former national security adviser John Bolton, Pitt said: "They told me I only have 45 seconds up here ... which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week."Lashing out at the Academy winner, US President called him a 'little wiseguy' and claimed that he was never a big fan of his work.

For some background, South Korean film, Parasite won big at the 92nd Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. And while director Bong Joon Ho won the Oscars for best director, the South Korean black comedy film about haves and have-nots in modern Seoul also won the award for best film, best international film, and best original screenplay.

