WWE Diva Accuses Donald Trump Of Forcefully Grabbing Her While Posing For A Picture

Former WWE superstar Eve Torres used the occasion of President’s Day to accuse the current United States President Donald J Trump. Eve Torres posted a picture on Instagram which showed many female superstars posing with Donald Trump. The picture was from the old days when Donald Trump made a short appearance in WWE and had a feud with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

In the picture, Eve Torres can be seen standing next to Donald Trump. The US President can be seen smiling while he had his hand wrapped around Eve Torres’ waist. Torres released the post writing that she was grabbed and pulled forcefully by Donald Trump when they were about to take the shared picture. She said that she has been in many uncomfortable situations. However, this was by far the most uncomfortable thing that ever happened to her.

Eve Torres' WWE career

In early 2007, WWE conducted a Diva Search all over America where the winner was scheduled to get a contract from WWE. Eve Torres won the event because of her looks and her jiu-jitsu background. She made her WWE debut as an interviewer in 2008 where she used to interview WWE superstars and officials. She later became a full-time wrestler and went on to become the WWE Divas Champion in April 2010 by defeating Maryse.

She held the championship on a further two occasions. In 2013, Eva Torres announced her retirement and started working as an instructor at the Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Academy. However, she frequently makes appearances in WWE. Her last appearance was back in October 28, 2018. She was a part of the pre-show panel for WWE's first women's PPV - Evolution.

