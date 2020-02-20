President Donald Trump Might Give A Miss To Gandhi Ashram In Ahmedabad: Sources

While earlier US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were expected to go the Sabarmati Ashram from the Sardar Patel International Airport, but now there are some changes that are being made to the schedule of the trio. The couple will be on a visit to India on February 24-25 and will tour Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi.

Sources in the government have shared that now there might be a change in the itinerary of the President and they might completely miss out on going to the Sabarmati Ashram. That, since they will be paying their respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Delhi's Rajghat, they might miss out on the ashram due to time constraints.

The tentative schedule of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump was going to be around noon on February 24 at the Ahmedabad Airport and from there, they would take part in a roadshow where artists from several states will be performing along the way. After that, they were to visit the Ashram where they would've spent some time. The plan was also to make the duo visit Hriday Kunj (Mahatma's house) and also to teach them to spin the wheel (charkha).

The ashram was planning on gifting a copy of the biography of Mahatma Gandhi and also a miniature charkha along with a khadi shawl. There was also discussion on another gift that could've been given to the President and First Lady.

No confirmation yet

The ashram officials, however, have not yet got official confirmation with regards to the visit of President Trump getting cut short.

"We haven't been told by anyone of this. As of now, we are assuming that the President, First Lady and PM will be coming to the Ashram as per schedule. We are thinking about the other gifts that can be given to them," said Karthike Sarabhai, trustee of Sabarmati Ashram.

