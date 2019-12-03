US Rapper Tyga Hospitalised In His Abu Dhabi Tour

American singer and song writer Tyga recently took to instagram to reveal that he has been hospitalised following his gig in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. He is currently touring across the globe and had last performed in Saudi Arabia following which he was hospitalised. It seems Tyga was taken ill and needed medical help.The Ayy Macarena hit-maker was in the UAE capital for an appearance in the side lines of F1 on Saturday night, the same day he performed at Riyadh’s Diriyah Season.

Tyga posted a picture wearing a sugical mask on a hospital bed

Tyga whose real name is Michael Rey Stevenson, has given many hits like Light It up, Taste, Juicy, Hookah , Swiss and Dip.On Sunday, he shared a video from his hospital bed on social media. In his instagram story, he is seen wearing a surgical mask across his face while he still sat in his hospital bed. He also added a crying and unwell emoji to his picture. He also made a second post which said, "Thank you to the doctors in Abu Dhabi for treating me with the best care." He didn’t give any other details about his hospitalisation.

Last week, Tyga was in India to perform at the Sunburn Arena, held at MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai.Tyga brought nostalgia to the arena and drove the crowd wild with his most popular party hits from 2011 to 2019. Tyga rapped with energy, and even showed his moves. His set included songs such as "Ayy macarena", "Taste", "Swish", "About you", "Ayo", "Rack City", "Faded", "Far away" and "Still got it". However, it is still not clear on why the rapper had to be hospitalised. His trip to a hospital in India last week could be an indication of exhaustion. According to Indian Media, Tyga had told his fans at his Mumbai concert that he was “feeling under the weather.”

