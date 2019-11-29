Abu Dhabi GP: Watch Daniel Ricciardo's Renault Catch Fire During Practice Session

The final race of the Formula 1 season in Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi GP) witnessed an action-packed day as the drivers participated in the first qualifying practice session on Friday. Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas topped the chart after out-pacing Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Abu Dhabi GP: Daniel Ricciardo's Renault suffers engine failure

Daniel Ricciardo had a bad day in the office after suffering engine failure during first practice at Yas Marina. The Renault driver though isn’t facing the prospect of a grid penalty. The incident occurred when the Australian was negotiating the final sector of the track when his car suddenly released a load of oil from the rear and he lost all power. He immediately pulled over and went out of the car, as Toro Rosso’s Pierre Gasly and Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas both almost came on the leaked oil.

Abu Dhabi GP: Daniel Ricciardo to not face grid penalty

The Abu Dhabi GP practice session was briefly red-flagged while the track marshals cleaned up the spill as best as they could, and the car was moved back to the pits. Daniel Ricciardo’s car will now be fitted out with a fresher power unit from his existing pool and will continue the weekend with that.

While Daniel Ricciardo has escaped the penalty, Valtteri Bottas was not as lucky as him. Following his engine failure at Interlagos two weeks ago, he needed a fresh unit – his fourth of the year. As a result of him being fitted with a fresh one, as well as a new turbo and MGU-H, he will start the race from the back of the grid.

