V Wars: All You Need To Know About The Show Starring Ian Somerhalder

V-Wars is an upcoming fiction vampire horror series, based on a comic series by Jonathan Maberry by the same name. It stars by Jonathan Maberry and stars Ian Somerhalder, Adrian Holmes, Peter Outerbridge, Kyle Harrison Breitkopf, Jacky Lai and Kimberly-Sue Murray. The series will stream on popular OTT platform, Netflix. Read to know more about the show.

V-Wars all you need to know

Plot

In the series, vampirism is caused by a millennia-old virus and affect individuals differently based on their personalities and cultures. Somerhalder plays Dr. Luther Swann, who is a human doctor trying to understand the disease. Humans and vampires are divided into opposing groups. The vampire group is led by Swann's best friend Michael Fayne, who was Patient Zero of the virus. Swann races to find a cure before humans and vampires start an all-out war. The show chronicles the outbreak of the first Vampire War, from the savage murders committed by the newly affected to full-out battles with vampire terrorist cells, and the peace-mongering factions in between.

Cast

Ian Somerhalder is best known for his vampire role as Damon Salvatore, in The Vampire Diaries. He will play the character of Dr Luther Swan and will be seen minus the fangs that fans have been seen him in. He has a good fan following and looks terrific in the trailer.

Adrian Holmes is a Canadian actor, who has previously acting credits include 19-2 and Arrow. Michael Fayne, the leader of the vampire faction and Dr Swann's former friend is played by Adrian. He will be seen as a vampire

Laura Vandervoort will reportedly play the character name Mila. The Canadian actor has appeared in Haven, Smallville and Bitten. With that, she is a staple of the sci-fi genre.

First look and trailer

Ian Somerhalder revealed his first look from the series on his official Instagram handle. Later the actor announced that he will be taking on the role of director. Recently, a trailer of the series was out. Check out the first look and trailer.

