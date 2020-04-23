Val Kilmer Confesses That He Could Not Wait To Kiss Angelina Jolie While Filming Alexander

Val Kilmer recently launched his new memoir, I'm Your Huckleberry, on April 21, 2020. Among many other things, the actor also opened up about how he met Angelina Jolie and what it was like knowing her in the 2000s. Val wrote that he always said that Angelina is more magic, more gorgeous, and more grounded than other stars. He also wrote that it is totally worth knowing people who require weeks of efforts to be able to understand them.

Val Kilmer on how he met Angelia Jolie

Val Kilmer explained that he met Angelina Jolie on a New York City street before they were cast for the 2004 film Alexander. Admitting that they developed a friendship, Val explained that it happened during the time when Angelina's mother was losing her cancer battle. He couldn't recall if the Hotel they were staying at was Jolie's favourite or her mother's.

ALSO READ | Why Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio Never Worked Till 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'? Read

Val Kilmer also narrated a story about how he told Alexander's director Oliver Stone that he would only be in the film if the king and queen could have flashbacks to falling hard for each other and storming the castle with passion, before turning against each other. Kilmer added that he was only "half-kidding" with those remarks but they worked out for him. He added that he could not wait to kiss Angelina Jolie.

ALSO READ | Is Angelina Jolie Keeping Her Kids Away From Brad Pitt Amid Coronavirus?

Val Kilmer revealed that he wanted to buy Angelina Jolie a Gulfstream jet and have V + J painted in rainbow glory on the tail. He also recalled how Jolie had just adopted her first child Maddox. He added that she was the perfect picture of unapproachable stardom and an impossibly chic maternal instinct.

But it did not work out for Val Kilmer and Angelina Jolie in real life. Soon after the release of Alexander, Jolie began working on Mr and Mrs Smith with Brad Pitt. She started dating Pitt after his divorce with Jennifer Aniston and were together for more than a decade before they called it quits in 2016.

ALSO READ | Angelina Jolie To Renew Her Kids' Custody After Brad Pitt Reunites With Jennifer Aniston?

ALSO READ | Angelina Jolie Pens A Heartfelt Essay, Calls For Protection Of Kids Amid Pandemic; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.