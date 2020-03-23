Angelina Jolie To Renew Her Kids' Custody After Brad Pitt Reunites With Jennifer Aniston?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been fighting at the court over the custody of their kids. It has been recently reported that Angelina Jolie is renewing the custody of her kids after she heard about the reunion of Brad Pitt with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were known as a perfect couple of Hollywood until they separated.

Angelina Jolie demands full custody of her kids

The duo is reportedly single and is trying to make a healthy environment for their kids. The couple has been trying to win the custody of their kids ever since they separated. However, now it is reported that Angelina Jolie is renewing the custody of her kids after he got to know about Brad Pitt’s reunion with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. It is also reported that Angelina Jolie has banned Jennifer Aniston from meeting her kids completely.

Also Read: Brad Pitt Spends Quality Time With Alia Shawkat, Bonds Over Burgers; See Details

Also Read: Brad Pitt's Mother WARNS Him, Asks Actor To Stay Away From Jennifer Aniston?

Angelina Jolie has reportedly filed a new child custody evaluation against the Oscar-winning actor. Sources have revealed that Brad Pitt is devastated that his reunion with the ex-wife is the reason why all this is happening. Brad Pitt is now given a choice to prove himself and also choose his priorities.

An insider also revealed that a social networking team has been monitoring Brad Pitt’s parenting skills. Apart from this there other rumours spreading that the couple is still working out the details of their custody agreement. Although none of the two has confirmed this or made it public.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt bumped into each other at the SAG awards and congratulated each other. It was reported that the conversation was brief but the two have been spending some time together now. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been friends for quite some time now and it was reported that Brad Pitt had also attended Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday last year.

Also Read: Jennnifer Aniston, Mindy Kaling, And Angelina Jolie - Slaying The Single Life

Also Read: Angelina Jolie Reacts On Her Daughters’ Surgery And Writes An Essay For Women

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.