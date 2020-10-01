Vanessa Bryant And Ciara Spotted Nursing Their Babies In New '#MomLife' Picture

Ciara recently became a mom for the third time, as she welcomed a baby boy with husband Russell Wilson on July 23, 2020. The artist has been spending a lot of time with the late basketball icon, Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant. Now the two ladies were seen breastfeeding their babies side-by-side.

Vanessa Bryant & Ciara breastfeed their babies side-by-side

Ciara has been quite active on her Instagram handle where she has more than 26 million followers. A few hours ago, she shared a picture on her social media handle along with her friend Vanessa Bryant. They were seen sitting in a private jet and feeding their infants. Vanessa seems to be nursing her 15-month-old daughter, Capri Bryant, while Ciara is feeding her two-months-old son, Win Wilson.

Ciara is holding a navy blanket and giving a bright smile. She appears in a no-makeup look for the picture. Vanessa Bryant masked herself in a white blanket that has colourful orange and pink floral designs. The two have been getting close with each other over the months. Check out the post below.

Ciara’s Instagram post grabbed much attention from her followers. Singer Kelly Rowland commented “So cute!!” on the picture, whereas actor Gabrielle Union dropped several yellow heart emoticons. Jennifer Hudson called the duo, “Beautiful Ladies,” and Eniko Hart wrote, “Love this” in the comment section. Eniko herself welcomed her fourth daughter yesterday with husband, Kevin Hart.

Many users were in awe of Ciara and Vanessa Bryant’s friendship. The artists have been supporting Vanessa since the demise of her husband, Kobe Bryant. He lost his life in a horrific plane crashed that happened on January 24, 2020. She also lost her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna (Gigi) Bryant, who was travelling with her father. Ciara’s post has already crossed 650k likes and 3k comments.

Ciara married Russel Wilson on July 6, 2016. They welcomed their first kid, a son, Future Zahir Wilburn in 2014. They become parents for the second time in 2017 as a daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson was born in 2017. Win Harrison Wilson is the latest member in the Wilson family.

Vanessa Bryant exchanged vows with Kobe Bryant on April 18, 2001. They had four children together, all girls. They are; late Gianna Bryant, 17-years-old Natalie Diamante Bryant, 3-years-old Bianka Bella Bryant and a year-old Capri Kobe Bryant.

