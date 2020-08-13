Ciara Pays Tribute To Black Culture And Motherhood In Her Latest Song 'Rooted'; Watch

The Ameican singer-songwriter, Ciara is making headlines after the release of the music video of their latest track, titled Rooted. The 34-year-old celebrates Black excellence in the music video of Rooted which also features the American singer-actor, Ester Dean. The singer dropped the audio as well as the music video of the song on August 13, wherein she flaunted her dance moves with the bare baby bump.

Ciara pays tribute to Black culture and motherhood through 'Rooted'

Ciara gave birth to her third child, Winn Harrison, with her second husband Russell Wilson two weeks ago. However, the music video of her latest release 'Rooted' was shot just two days prior to the bundle of joy's arrival, revealed Ciara herself in her Instagram post. The mother of two paid tribute to the Black culture and motherhood through the song and the video also highlighted a number of individuals flaunting their talents, along with families and protestors.

A woman sporting a Breonna Taylor shirt can also be seen in the video which premiered earlier this morning. In addition to flaunting her dance moves with the baby bump, her two adorable children, son Future and daughter Sienna also made a cameo in the music video. Announcing the news of her song release on her Instagram handle, Ciara wrote, "ATL bred I’m #Rooted. Shot this video 2 days before delivery, COVID style! Out now! ".

The music video of Rooted ended with the message which read, "To all my young Rosa's and Young Luther's keep marching. Don't stop fighting for what you believe in. To all my Black queens and kings, continue to plant and spread seeds of love, hope and pride in your tribe. Everything you need to survive and thrive is rooted in you. Stay rooted."

It also revealed that proceeds from the song will go to support a leading philanthropic organization, Grantmakers For Girls Of Color. The organization is dedicated to cultivating investments in support of Black, Latinx, Asian Indigenous, and Pacific American girls of the United States.

