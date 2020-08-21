Vanessa Bryant Shares Endearing Photos Of Pau Gasol Spending Time With Her Daughters On IG

This week, Vanessa Bryant shared photos of Pau Gasol spending time with her daughters. Gasol, who was a close friend of Bryant's, has often met with Vanessa Bryant and their daughters – Natalia, Bianka and Capri – after the Los Angeles Lakers legend and their 13-year-old Gianna passed away in a tragic helicopter crash in January. In July, Vanessa had shared photos of Gasol spending his 40th birthday with Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

Vanessa Bryant shares adorable photos of Pau Gasol spending time with Kobe Bryant daughters

On Thursday, Vanessa Bryant shared the photos of her with the girls spending time with the Gasol family out on a boat on the San Francisco Bay. In one of the photos Vanessa shared, the six-time NBA All-Star posed with three-year-old Bianka. The toddler was smiling at Gasol, dressed in a blue safety jacket and yellow shirt.

Another photo Vanessa shared was of her eldest daughter Natalia, posing with one-year-old Capri in her lap. Natalia also posed for a selfie with her mother and Gasol's wife, Catherine. The Golden Gate bridge was visible from the selfie.

On his 40th birthday, Gasol has spent time hanging out with the Bryants. The Spaniard was seen carrying Capri, who was smiling brightly at the camera. In another snap shared by Vanessa, the 40-year-old NBA star was seen having a deep and animated conversation with Bianka. In May, Gasol had sent over a cake to celebrate what would have been Gianna's 14th birthday.

Pau Gasol wished Gigi happy birthday

Since Bryant and Gianni's death, Vanessa has often shared photos and videos as a tribute to her husband and daughter. However, Vanessa turned their Instagram account private a few weeks ago, asking for time to grieve properly without being tagged and shown constant videos made to honour Bryant and Gianna. Their helicopter crashed on January 26 in Calabasas, California, with seven others on board. They were travelling to one of Gianna's basketball games in Thousand Oaks.

