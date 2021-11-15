Vanessa Bryant Remembers Kobe Bryant During Baby2Baby Gala Speech; 'miss My Perfect Date'

The Baby2Baby Gala saw Vanessa Bryant caught in an emotional moment while remembering her late husband and NBA superstar Kobe Bryant. While accepting the Giving Tree Award at the gala presented by Paul Mitchell, Vanessa mentioned she ardently misses her 'perfect date' today. According to Variety, she mentioned that the duo loved attending the gala, and Kobe would often laud her for the 'awesome' event.

Vanessa has been a strong supporter of the charitable organization and was seen alongside Kobe at the 2019 instalment of the event, which happened merely two months before the legend died in a helicopter accident, that also led to the demise of their 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe during Award acceptance speech

Vanessa began her iteration by noting that Kobe Bryant 'loved' being her 'plus one' at the gala, and always had a big smile on his face during the event. She mentioned that Kobe carefreely enjoyed one event where he wasn't obligated to do anything. According to Vanessa, the NBA star got to be her date, relish great food and help families.

Vanessa, who is also the co-founder of the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation further thanked her late husband and daughters Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri for their love and support, without which she wouldn't have been able to muster the strength to attend the event. She also shed light on low income/ homeless families who have been struck harder by the pandemic and mentioned that these people need unrelenting support today and in the future.

The organisation's co-CEO Norah Weinstein also lauded the 'Baby2Baby Angel' Vanessa, who has been associated with them for seven years. She noted that Bryant has been a supporter in 'every conceivable way', providing aid in whatever capacity possible. Norah mentioned that they've been lucky to witness Vanessa's presence at their 'most important night of the decade'.

The Baby2Baby Gala was hosted by James Corden. It saw celebrities like Nicole Richie and Mindy Kaling 'soliciting donations' from the guests, which included Jeff Bezos, who showered a whopping $500,000. Bryant's speech was followed by a special performance by Ciara and an after-party catered by Jon and Vinny’s.

(IMAGE: AP)