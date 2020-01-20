Here's Proof Vanessa Hudgens Is Living Her Best Life Post Breakup With Austin Butler

Vanessa Hudgens’ breakup disappointed many fans as they were shipping the actor with her long term boyfriend Austin Butler. The duo dated for almost nine years before mutually splitting up. However, rumour mill churned out that the two are reportedly doing really well and still have no regrets with each other.

Vanessa Hudgens seems to be living a good life post-break-up with Austin Butler, here is why!

Also Read | Vanessa Hudgen's 'Aggressive' Throwback Version Of 'Breaking Free'

Vanessa Hudgens is seen taking care of herself and eating just right. A report by a leading entertainment portal suggests that she has been on good terms with Austin and their relationship ended peacefully. Vanessa’s Instagram is proof that she believes in a good self-care routine and gorging on the good stuff.

Also Read | Vanessa Hudgens And Austin Butler's Breakup Receives Explosive Twitter Reactions

The Bad Boys for Life actress is always seen hanging out with her good friends. She is seen making and interesting videos with her close-knit friends. Here are some lip sync videos of Vanessa Hudgens and her friends.

Also Read | Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler Break Up

Vanessa Hudgens' red carpet look for the premiere of Bad Boys for Life recently was ethereal. She lit up the red carpet with a white radiant, feather and shimmer outfit with high low trails. Reportedly, there were no post-break-up signs as she strutted down the red carpet. Vanessa Hudgens has set goals for many.

Also Read | Vanessa Hudgens And Zac Efron Get Fans Excited For The Zanessa Revival

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.