Vanessa Hudgens And Austin Butler's Breakup Receives Explosive Twitter Reactions

Hollywood News

Twitter seems to be suffering from a broken heart since the announcement of Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler's split surfaced. Here are some reactions

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler broke the collective hearts of all their fans after the recent announcement of their breakup. The internet was always packed with cute pictures of the two and now fans are heartbroken that Vanessa and Austin parted ways after spending nine years together. The fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the breakup.

ALSO READ | Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler Break Up

Fans react to Vanessa-Austin's breakup

Fans shared their reactions on Twitter to the news of the couple's split. While some seemed to have lost their faith in love, some are still in shock. Others are now rooting for Vanessa Hudgens to get back with her High School Musical co-star and ex Zac Efron. Here are some tweets by fans:

ALSO READ | Vanessa Hudgens To Play 3 Roles In 'The Princess Switch' Sequel 

ALSO READ | Vanessa Hudgens-starrer 'The Princess Switch' Getting A Sequel 

ALSO READ | Vanessa Hudgens To Be Bridesmaid At Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams' Wedding 

ALSO READ | Zac Efron Made Headlines In 2019 For These Reasons; A Look Back At All The Instances

(Image Courtesy: Vanessa Hudgens Instagram)

 

 

Published:
