Vanessa Hudgens And Austin Butler's Breakup Receives Explosive Twitter Reactions

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler broke the collective hearts of all their fans after the recent announcement of their breakup. The internet was always packed with cute pictures of the two and now fans are heartbroken that Vanessa and Austin parted ways after spending nine years together. The fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the breakup.

ALSO READ | Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler Break Up

Fans react to Vanessa-Austin's breakup

Fans shared their reactions on Twitter to the news of the couple's split. While some seemed to have lost their faith in love, some are still in shock. Others are now rooting for Vanessa Hudgens to get back with her High School Musical co-star and ex Zac Efron. Here are some tweets by fans:

Why would they do that, im suing them for emotional distress, they wasted 9 years of my life too — Hobojane (@Hobojane1) January 15, 2020

I swear if someone wastes my time for 9 whole years, someone gotta die. pic.twitter.com/2s7dMde5iR — IM IN THE GHETTO RATATATTA (@AlshammaryZahra) January 15, 2020

ALSO READ | Vanessa Hudgens To Play 3 Roles In 'The Princess Switch' Sequel

So Zac Efron almost dies and 2 weeks later Vanessa Hudgens splits from her partner of nine years... she had an EPIPHANY pic.twitter.com/LeaXSDCjIY — nelly (@nelggy) January 15, 2020

them together was my whole childhood, wtf no pic.twitter.com/bOFUijS6Wq — ah-𝓛𝓘𝓥 (@itsjust_livv) January 15, 2020

ALSO READ | Vanessa Hudgens-starrer 'The Princess Switch' Getting A Sequel

*Zac Efron almost dies* 2 wks later

*Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler split after 9 years

TRANSLATION ZACK GO GET YOUR GIRL — Joeboy’s muse (@Fateex_) January 15, 2020

I feel like I’m going through this break up too this hurts it was supposed to last that’s NINE YEARS wtf pic.twitter.com/uMnke44nYU — Bangtantxt ⁷ 💜 (@btsvineyard) January 15, 2020

ALSO READ | Vanessa Hudgens To Be Bridesmaid At Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams' Wedding

Maybe there’s a chance for Vanessa back with Zac 🧐? Man 9 years is a long time but I guess Vanessa wanted to call it off if they weren’t going to get married🤷🏼‍♂️? pic.twitter.com/sfkOPNdWeN — Mr. Bruce Wayne (@SuplexBanksCity) January 15, 2020

ALSO READ | Zac Efron Made Headlines In 2019 For These Reasons; A Look Back At All The Instances

(Image Courtesy: Vanessa Hudgens Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.