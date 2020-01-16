The Debate
Vanessa Hudgens And Zac Efron Get Fans Excited For The Zanessa Revival

Television News

Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron are breaking the social media as fans want them to get back the previous Zanessa. Read more to know about Efron and Hudgens.

VANESSA HUDGENS

The news of Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler breaking up after nine years together and the fans have taken to their social media to get back with the High School Musical costar and former boyfriend, Zac Efron. The people who have been involved in the early 2000s show certainly remember the glam and sparks around the couple,  Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens. The fans are really hoping for Zanessa to happen again which is also a possibility because Efron is still single. Read more to know about Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens.

Vanessa Hudgen's break-up revives chances of Zanessa happening again

During the phase of the popular Disney trilogy, Zac and Vanessa were in the main spotlight while the viewers were going bonkers over High School Musical  Franchise. Reportedly, the two were dating and during that time, they were spotted together at various events like Coachella and red carpets. The fans have also come up with a theory that a patch-up situation is possible as the two had no bad blood between them when they broke up back in 2010. Here are some of the fan reactions on the following topic.

Fan Reactions

 

 

 

