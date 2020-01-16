Vanessa Hudgens And Zac Efron Get Fans Excited For The Zanessa Revival

The news of Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler breaking up after nine years together and the fans have taken to their social media to get back with the High School Musical costar and former boyfriend, Zac Efron. The people who have been involved in the early 2000s show certainly remember the glam and sparks around the couple, Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens. The fans are really hoping for Zanessa to happen again which is also a possibility because Efron is still single. Read more to know about Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens.

Vanessa Hudgen's break-up revives chances of Zanessa happening again

During the phase of the popular Disney trilogy, Zac and Vanessa were in the main spotlight while the viewers were going bonkers over High School Musical Franchise. Reportedly, the two were dating and during that time, they were spotted together at various events like Coachella and red carpets. The fans have also come up with a theory that a patch-up situation is possible as the two had no bad blood between them when they broke up back in 2010. Here are some of the fan reactions on the following topic.

Fan Reactions

I know a lot of you may be sad that vanessa hudgens and austin butler broke up, but I’m over here praying that her and zac would magically get back together. yes, I’m that bitch #zanessa #troyella pic.twitter.com/5PWWB6G1le — Supreme Libra (@itssavvybabe) January 15, 2020

Zac on meeting Vanessa for the first time : We clicked right away ☺️ Part 1/2 (c/o itsmejodiiii) #Zanessa pic.twitter.com/qiPQTO201s — Tay is my Lifeline (@AmazingTSwift13) January 15, 2020

When i see people say "true love no longer exists" bro, true love ended when Zac and Vanessa finished, Austin and Vanessa were nothing. #zanessa pic.twitter.com/JNFK2e5HQd — N (@roumanf10) January 15, 2020

The Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens break-up news brought my #Zanessa heart back to liiiife😍💖 pic.twitter.com/xF5ihapD7t — ChewyKookiee💛 (@arleeengv) January 14, 2020

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens please bring back our #Zanessa heart!!!! 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/UXFCIP4wrW — Sleepyhead😴💜✨K LANG (@sleepyheadFrnki) January 15, 2020

