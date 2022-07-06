Victoria Beckham Is 'terrified' About Daughter Harper Using Social Media; 'How Cruel..'

Victoria Beckham isn't delighted about the idea of her daughter Harper joining social media, considering the kind of negativity that prevails on online platforms. Victoria expressed concerns about her and David Beckham's daughter being subjected to 'body shaming' when she's old enough to join such platforms.

In a recent conversation with Vogue Australia, the former Spice Girls member spoke about parenting 10-year-old daughter Harper Seven, stating she's worried about putting her younger one in front of 'cruel people'. Victoria also iterated how important it is to build a healthy communication channel among the family, and for Harper to be surrounded by nice friends.

Victoria Beckham is 'terrified' about daughter Harper using social media

According to PEOPLE, she said, "Harper isn't on social media, so we don't have to worry about that just yet. But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does (concern me)." She continued, "Harper is at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it’s about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends. But it is quite terrifying, I can’t lie."

The fashion designer also revealed Harper is in 'no hurry' to go out with a 'full face of makeup and a crop top'. Recalling an instance with Harper, Victoria added, "She actually said to me recently, 'Mummy, I've seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short.'" Victoria went on to mention that Harper was rather 'disgusted' at how short her clothes were and said she was 'absolutely not' going to dress up like that ever.

Victoria tied the knot with soccer star David Beckham back on July 4, 1999. Apart from Harper, they share three children together, namely - 23-year-old Brooklyn, 19-year-old Romeo, and 17-year-old Cruz. The couple recently celebrated their wedding anniversary, with Victoria sharing an adorable candid picture of them and mentioning, "They say he isn’t funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn’t last. Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!!

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VICTORIABECKHAM)