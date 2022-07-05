David Beckham And Wife Victoria Have The Best Anniversary Wish For Each Other; Check Post

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham are among the notable power couples who keep their fans entertained with their frequent social media posts giving their followers glimpses of their life. As the duo recently completed 23 years of togetherness, they penned cute wishes for each other while sharing unseen glimpses of each other on social media. Have a look.

David Beckham reveals the day when Victoria became Mrs Beckham

David Beckham took to his official Instagram handle and shared an old video clip of himself and his wife Victoria in which they can be seen interacting in an interview while talking about the time they both met each other for the first time. In the caption, David revealed how 23 years ago, Posh (Victoria) became Mrs Beckham and wished her a happy anniversary while reflecting on their 23 years of togetherness and 4 children. “No but I was into Posh.. 23 years ago today Posh became Mrs Beckham , but she will always be Posh Happy Anniversary WOW 23 years & 4 beautiful kiddies I love you , we all love you(sic)” he wrote.

On the other hand, Victoria Beckham also took to her official Instagram handle and shared a beautiful candid picture of herself and David in which they were seen laughing together during an event. In the caption, she revealed how people earlier told her that Beckham wasn't funny and they wouldn't last together as a couple but they are now celebrating 23 years of being married. Adding to it, she expressed her love for David and mentioned that he was her everything. She wrote, “They say he isn’t funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn’t last 😂 Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!!

A couple of weeks ago, David Beckham celebrated his 47th birthday and received an adorable birthday wish from Victoria. In her Instagram post, she expressed she is extremely blessed to have a partner like David in her life. She stated, "I love you so much @davidbeckham you are the most incredible husband anyone could wish for and I feel truly blessed. You are my everything x I love you so so much x happy birthday".

Image: Instagram/@davidbeckham