Video Of Dakota Johnson Noticing Johnny Depp's Finger Injury Resurfaces Amid Ongoing Trial

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are in the midst of a legal battle after Depp filed a defamation suit against Heard for her article in The Washington Post

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are currently in the midst of a legal battle, which came after Depp filed a defamation suit against Heard for her article on domestic violence in The Washington Post. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor claimed that the article made it difficult for him to land roles in the industry, although Heard did not mention his name in the piece. The trial has been going on for a few days now, and some explosive statements are being made about the former couple's relationship.

During the trial, Depp had earlier testified about an instance with his ex-wife that led him to have a severed finger. A video is now going viral of Dakota Johnson, Depp's Black Mass co-star noticing his injury.

When Dakota Johnson noticed Johnny Depp's finger injury

The old clip that has resurfaced online amid the ongoing Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial features Depp and his co-star Dakota Johnson at a press conference. During the promotions of their film Black Mass, the duo was seen having a personal interaction. Johnson was seen noticing Depp's injured finger and asked him about it. However, it is unclear what Depp said in response, but his co-star was seen bursting out laughing. However, she then got serious and lazed at his injury.

Watch the video here:

Johnny Depp's finger injury

The actor earlier explained about his finger injury, in which he alleged that Heard threw a large bottle in his direction, which made contact with his hand. He then looked down and realised that his finger had been severed and had a 'nervous breakdown'. Johnny Depp's doctor had also earlier mentioned that he found the actor bleeding heavily and ensured his wound was taken of. According to a report by CNN, Depp explained how his finger had gotten injured as he said-

"I was not allowed to be right, not allowed to have a voice. She threw the large bottle and it made contact [with his hand] and shattered everywhere. Then I looked down and realized that the tip of my finger had been severed. "I don't know what I nervous breakdown feels like, but that's probably the closest I had ever been."

