Vin Diesel Expresses Gratitude To Deepika Padukone In Instagram Throwback Post

Vin Diesel recently took to his Instagram to share a nostalgic moment with former co-star Deepika Padukone. The post was a heartfelt tribute to the talented actress, with a special mention of Diesel's memorable trip to India. The duo had previously worked together in the 2017 film xXx Return of Xander Cage, creating a lasting bond both on and off screen.

In the throwback picture, Diesel and Padukone can be seen sharing a joyful moment during their promotional tour for xXx Return of Xander Cage. While Diesel reminisces about his visit to India, Padukone had embarked on her own promotional journey in the United States, making noteworthy appearances. Throughout the film's promotion, their camaraderie was evident, and Diesel's recent throwback post reaffirms their strong bond.

Vin Diesel shares throwback promotional still

(Vin Diesel shares throwback post for Deepika Padukone | Image: vindiesel/Instagram)

Diesel recently delighted his Instagram followers by posting a throwback picture from the 2017 film xXx Return of Xander Cage, showcasing the on-screen chemistry between him and Padukone. In the promotional still, Diesel confidently displays his muscular physique adorned with his distinctive tattoos, while the Padmaavat actress stands beside him, exuding elegance in her iconic latex shorts and bralette ensemble.

Accompanying the captivating image, Diesel's heartfelt caption revealed the significance of his short but memorable trip to India, expressing a deep spiritual connection to the country. He credited his co-star for introducing him to the enchanting land, stating, "Spirit lead me…She brought me to India and I loved it. All love, always."

More on Vin Diesel-Deepika Padukone's equation

(Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone in India | Image: vindiesel/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone's affectionate bond with Vin Diesel has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. During her appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show, Padukone openly expressed her massive fondness for the Hollywood star, adding a delightful twist to their friendship. The two charismatic actors have shared numerous lighthearted moments in public, creating a special connection that extends beyond their on-screen collaboration in the film xXx Return of Xander Cage.

One unforgettable instance was when she convinced Diesel to groove to the beats of a popular Bollywood track, 'Lungi Dance', showcasing their infectious camaraderie. Their playful interaction resonated with fans and became a viral sensation. In interviews, she has fondly referred to him as 'a friend for life,' cementing the genuine and deep bond they share.