Inside Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin's YJHD Reunion

On May 31, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani completed its 10th year, prompting a joyous celebration. Last night, the team, comprising Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Ayan Mukerji, and others, enjoyed a heartfelt reunion. The actress shared a series of three pictures providing a glimpse into the gathering.

Take a look at the reunion pictures of YJHD

In the first image, Bunny (Ranbir), Naina (Deepika), Avi (Aditya), and Aditi (Kalki) posed happily for the camera. Ranbir and Deepika wore matching black outfits, while Aditya chose a maroon shirt paired with black pants, and Kalki wore a black and white dress. In the next picture, the actors were seen posing with designer Manish Malhotra, composer Pritam, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, actor Kunal Roy Kapur, and others.

Deepika Padukone captioned the post with a famous dialogue from the movie, reflecting on memories. "Yaadein meethai kai dabbe kai tarhan hotin hai. Ek baar khula toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge. (Memories are like a box of sweets. Once you open it, you cannot stop at one.)"

More about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The movie turned 10 years old yesterday, and Ayan Mukerji shared a video on his Instagram handle, revealing that he hadn't watched the film fully since its release. An excerpt from his post read, "YJHD - My second child, a piece of my heart and soul - 10 years old today! When I’m older and wiser - I think I will watch the movie at least once a year - because a big part of who I was and how I looked at life - is forever captured in this movie!"

As for Deepika Padukone, the actress will be seen next in Project K and Fighter. Both films are scheduled for release in January next year. She was last seen in Pathaan earlier this year.