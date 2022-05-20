Vin Diesel Shares Sweet Pic With Brie Larson; Says 'Some People Change Your Life Forever'

Fast & Furious 10 is one of the most talked-about projects. Slated to release in May 2023, the film will see Vin Diesel reprising his role as Dom Toretto along with Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and many others taking on some pivotal roles. There is huge anticipation around the tenth instalment of the Fast And Furious series.

Actor Vin Diesel has been active in treating fans with behind the scene glimpses and other updates on the film, fueling their excitement levels. Recently, the actor shared a sweet photo with his co-star Brie Larson and also penned a heartwarming note for her.

Vin Diesel drops an unseen picture with Brie Larson

On Friday, Vin Diesel took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo with Brie Larson. In the picture, Brie is seen wearing casual attires and comfortably leaning on Vin with her eyes closed. Sharing the sweet picture, Vin Diesel showered love on his co-star. He wrote in the caption "There are some people you will meet in life…. That will change you, change your family… change the world, FOREVER! #FastX (sic)"

As soon as the picture surfaced online netizens took to the comments section and expressed their excitement about the project. One of the users wrote, "I can't wait for this one," while another commented, "Let the fan theories begin." Several other users reacted by dropping heart emojis.

Vin Diesel welcomes Brie Larson onboard for 'Fast & Furious 10'

Earlier on April 10, Vin Diesel took to his Instagram handle and dropped a selfie alongside Larson where the duo could be seen laughing heartily. In the caption, he wrote, "Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self “that’s captain Marvel”. Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see, however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. (sic)"

He continued, "Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie. (sic)"

