Vin Diesel Walks Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Down The Aisle On Her Wedding; See Pics

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker shared an unbreakable friendship for years. The two actors co-starred in the Fast And Furious franchise and had a family-like bond with each other as well as other co-stars. This is the reason why despite his absence, some of the Fast And Furious stars were present at Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker's intimate wedding. Meadow's godfather Vin Diesel also walked her down the aisle and gave her away.

Meadow Walker recently shared a few glimpses of her wedding to British actor Louis Thorton-Allan. The wedding, which was an intimate ceremony, had Meadow's close family and friends present. The fairytale wedding took place in the Dominican Republic. Taking to Instagram, the professional model posted two most important photos from the ceremony.

The first one featured Vin Diesel walking her down the aisle. Meadow fashioned a white halter neck wedding gown with a transparent veil. Vin Diesel looked dapper in a blue suit underneath which he wore a white shirt.

The second photo had Meadow and her husband celebrating right after exchanging vows. Captioning the photo, Meadow wrote, "ayooooo." Several Fast And Furious celebs, including Gal Gadot, Ludacris, and Nathalie Emmanuel, reacted to the post and showered them with love. Fans were thrilled to see Vin Diesel walking Meadow down the aisle.

Meadow Walker's wedding video

Meadow also shared a small video from the ceremony. The video saw Meadow hugging Fast And Furious star Jordana Brewster, who played the love interest of Paul Walker in the franchise. Brewster lovingly patted Meadow's back. The video then featured Meadow talking to Vin Diesel. he also stood by the vintage car while the newlyweds sat inside. In the caption, Meadow wrote, "we’re married !!!!"

Meadow Walker sparked rumours about her engagement with her beau earlier this month. The professional model shared a photo with Louis on October 12 on Instagram. In the photo, the couple fashioned a pair of engagement rings on a beach. In the caption, Meadow wrote, "Best Friend." The couple received love from their friends and fans for the photo.

How did Paul Walker die?

Paul Walker passed away in a car accident on 30 November 2013. The actor died of multiple injuries sustained from a single-vehicle collision in Valencia. He was 40.

