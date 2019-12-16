Vin Diesel REVEALS How He Felt After Watching The Four Minute Trailer Of Fast & Furious 9

Fast & Furious is among the top movies franchise with a huge fan following. Fast & Furious 9 is an upcoming action film and the ninth movie in the franchise. This year a spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham was released which performed well at the box office. After its success, the excitement for the new and original storyline film is high. Directed by Justin Lin, F&F 9 stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Michael Rooker. In a recent video, Vin Diesel revealed the movies’ trailer. Read to know more.

Vin Diesel reveals Fast & Furious 9 news

Vin Diesel has been active on his social media handle, Instagram, for a long time now. The actor has 59 million followers on that social platform. In a video posted by Diesel on he revealed about the trailer date of the film. He was seen with co-star Michelle Rodriguez. He said that he saw the four-minutes trailer and he was just telling Rodrigues how blown away she will be. He stated that the launch will be announced on December 18, 2019. He added that he realised that he should probably tell the fans too. He mentioned that he went speechless after seeing the trailer.

Vin Diesel added that he literally went to see the director, Justin Lin, and had dinner with him. He said that he was just speechless and he cannot wait for the audiences to see it. Diesel thanked the fans for their support and love. He ended the video by saying that people know that they make this from their hearts and they love the fans. Watch the video below.

Fast & Furious 9

The movie is said to be a high octane action film and bigger than the previous films. After missing out on the last movie, Jordana Brewster has also been confirmed to return as Dom's sister Mia. The movie is slated to release in 2020.

