Viola Davis 'feels Betrayed' Working In 'The Help'; Says 'it Caters To The White Audience'

Viola Davis has time and again expressed her displeasure of working in the 2011 hit film, The Help, which had earned her an Oscar nomination back then. In a recent interview with a leading news daily, Viola Davis once again spoke about the film in context with the recent Black Lives Matter protests and elaborated on how The Help’s storyline caters primarily to the white viewers. Viola Davis remarked that fans were ‘invested in the idea of being Black’, however, the movie catered to the white audience primarily.

Adding to the same, Viola explained that even if the movie did provide some insight into some of the experiences of Black Americans, its structure does not focus on a ‘greater culture of understanding’. Viola blamed the film’s insight into her character for setting it on the wrong path by ‘opting to tell the story through a white perspective’. The actor added that she, at times, feels like she betrayed herself, and her people, as she worked in a movie that wasn’t ‘ready’.

Also Read | Viola Davis Wishes 'How To Get Away With Murder' Co-star Tom Verica On His Birthday

The Help

Starring Emma Stone, Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer in the leading roles, The Help follows the story of Skeeter, an aspiring author, who decides to write a book about the African-American maids and the struggles they face on a daily basis. Helmed by Tate Taylor, the film also stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain in prominent roles. The film had won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Motion Picture. Take a look:

Also Read | George Floyd's Death Triggers Reactions From Jennifer Aniston, Viola Davis & Anne Hathaway

Also Read | Viola Davis Wishes 'How To Get Away With Murder' Co-star Tom Verica On His Birthday

On the professional front:

Viola was last seen in ABC's hit sitcom, How To Get Away With Murder. Starring Viola Davis, Aja Naomi King, Jack Falaheee, Liza Weil, Karla Souza, Billy Brown, Charlier Webber, Conrad Ricamora in the leading roles, How to Get Away With Murder follows the story of the legal genius, Annalise Keating, who teaches a group of aspiring law students. The show gets further interesting when they get entangled in a series of aberrant murders. Created by Peter Nowalk, How To Get Away With Murder also stars Alfred Enoch and Amirah Vann in prominent roles. Davis will be next seen in the much-anticipated web series, First Ladies, in which the actor will portray for first lady, Michelle Obama. The actor will share screen space with Margot Robbie, in the much-awaited film, The Suicide Squad.

Also Read | Viola Davis And 300 Black Artists Write An Open Letter To Hollywood Demanding A Change

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.