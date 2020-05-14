Viola Davis Wishes 'How To Get Away With Murder' Co-star Tom Verica On His Birthday

Considered as one of the finest actors to have graced the Hollywood film industry in the recent past, Viola Davis has managed to carve a niche in the hearts of masses with her indelible performances in successful movies and shows. Viola Davis, who was last seen in Troop Zero, is currently being seen in the last season of her much-acclaimed American thriller show, How To Get Away With Murder. Recently, Viola Davis wished her colleague from HTGAWM, actor Tom Verica on his birthday. Read details.

Also Read | Viola Davis, Andre Braugher To Lead ABC's Live Showcase Of The 1974 Show 'Good Times'

Viola Davis, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, recently took to her Twitter handle to wish her ‘TV Husband’, Tom Verica on his 56th birthday. Viola shared a series of BTS pictures from the sets of How To Get Away With Murder, which features Tom and Viola posing together. With the pictures shared, Viola wrote: “Happy birthday to my TV @tomverica !!! You are a better man than Sam!! Lol!! Sending lots of love your way”. Take a look at the picture shared:

Also Read | Netflix All Set To Work With Sandra Bullock And Viola Davis In Untitled Thriller Film

Happy birthday to my TV husband, @tomverica!!! You are a better man than Sam!! Lol!! Sending lots of love your way ❤❤❤️ pic.twitter.com/lEtau9qKMR — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 13, 2020

How To Get Away With Murder

Starring Viola Davis, Aja Naomi King, Jack Falaheee, Liza Weil, Karla Souza, Billy Brown, Charlier Webber, Conrad Ricamora in the leading roles, How to Get Away With Murder follows the story of the legal genius, Annalise Keating, who teaches a group of aspiring law students. The show gets further interesting when they get entangled in a series of aberrant murders. Created by Peter Nowalk, How To Get Away With Murder also stars Alfred Enoch and Amirah Vann in prominent roles.

Also Read | Viola Davis Is All Set To Play Michelle Obama In Anthology Series Titled 'First Ladies'

Viola- on the work front

After receiving immense success from her stint in HTGAW, Viola is seemingly on an unstoppable success streak, as the actor has a list of interesting releases lined-up in the coming year. Davis will be next seen in the much-anticipated web series, First Ladies, in which the actor will portray for first lady, Michelle Obama. The actor will share screen space with Margot Robbie, in the much-awaited film, The Suicide Squad.

Also Read | Viola Davis, Andre Braugher To Lead ABC's Live Showcase Of The 1974 Show 'Good Times'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.