Viola Davis Hits Pause On Film G20 Despite SAG-AFTRA Waiver, Stands With Hollywood Strikes

Viola Davis has decided to unequivocally express her support for the currently ongoing actors and writers strikes in Hollywood. The actress has consciously opted to halt any progress on her film G20. This comes despite the fact that it received an official waiver from SAG-AFTRA.

The SAG-AFTRA strike was officially announced on July 14.

It joined the already ongoing WGA strike which had been announced on May 2 essentially sending Hollywood in to lockdown.

Viola Davis was not just featuring in film G20, but also partially producing it.

Viola Davis hits pause on G20 despite SAG-AFTRA waiver

Viola Davis recently came out with a statement revealing that all production on her film G20, has been halted. This comes despite the fact the film was in the clear to go ahead with production, as intimated by news of a waiver received by the film, as intimated on the official SAG-AFTRA website. G20 was given this waiver, one among the about 100 or so given out, as it falls under the non AMPTP-affiliated MRC with Amazon Studios simply involved in the distribution.

Viola Davis shared how despite the film being close to her heart, she has decided against going ahead with production out of respect for the strikes. She said, "I love this movie, but I do not feel that it would be appropriate for this production to move forward during the strike. I appreciate that the producers on the project agree with this decision. JuVee Productions and I stand in solidarity with actors, SAG/AFTRA and the WGA."

What are the Hollywood twin strikes?

Actors represented as part of the SAG-AFTRA and writers represented under the WGA are disallowed from taking up new projects as a mandate of the strike. The strikes come after the bodies' contracts with the AMPTP have run out with amicable terms of negotiation appearing to be a distant reality. There is currently no end in site for the strikes which have essentially sent Hollywood in to lockdown.