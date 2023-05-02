Nicole Kidman, Cardi B, Viola Davis: Celebs Shine Bright In Pink At Met Gala 2023

Quick links:
Wednesday actress Gwendoline Christie made her appearance at Met Gala 2023 in a baby pink outfit.
Naomi Campbell attended Met Gala 2023 in a powder pink saree. The saree was a part of Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2010 couture designed by Karl Lagerfeld.
Quinta Brunson gave a twist to her pink bow dress by wearing a silk sheer see-through dress over it.
Nicole Kidman wore a pink coloured floor-length gown. On the red carpet, the Eyes Wide Shut actress said, “I’m wearing a dress that Karl designed for me 20 years ago. I’m very grateful to wear it."
Viola Davis attended the Met Gala in a pink Valentino gown. The How To Get Away With Murder actress donned a floor-length gown with a pink train.
The What We Do In The Shadows Harvey Guillén star wore a pale pink suit with a long cape. His look was styled by Michael Fusco.