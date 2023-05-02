Last Updated:

Nicole Kidman, Cardi B, Viola Davis: Celebs Shine Bright In Pink At Met Gala 2023

Viola Davis, Cardi B, Nicole Kidman and others were present at the Met Gala 2023 in pink outfits. Check them out here.

Gwendoline Christie
1/7
Image: AP News

Wednesday actress Gwendoline Christie made her appearance at Met Gala 2023 in a baby pink outfit. 

Naomi Campbell
2/7
Image: AP News

Naomi Campbell attended Met Gala 2023 in a powder pink saree. The saree was a part of Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2010 couture designed by Karl Lagerfeld.

Quinta Brunson
3/7
Image: AP News

Quinta Brunson gave a twist to her pink bow dress by wearing a silk sheer see-through dress over it. 

Nicole Kidman
4/7
Image: AP News

Nicole Kidman wore a pink coloured floor-length gown. On the red carpet, the Eyes Wide Shut actress said, “I’m wearing a dress that Karl designed for me 20 years ago. I’m very grateful to wear it." 

Viola Davis
5/7
Image: violadavis/Instagram

Viola Davis attended the Met Gala in a pink Valentino gown. The How To Get Away With Murder actress donned a floor-length gown with a pink train.

Harvey Guillén
6/7
Image: AP News

The What We Do In The Shadows Harvey Guillén star wore a pale pink suit with a long cape. His look was styled by Michael Fusco.

Cardi B
7/7
Image: cardib_all_access

Singer-rapper Cardi B wore a furry pink outfit at the Met Gala 2023. 

