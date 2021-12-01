Virgil Abloh Tribute: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Attend Designer's Last Louis Vuitton Show

Virgil Abloh who lost his battle to cancer at 41, was recently celebrated during the presentation of the late fashion designer's final Louis Vuitton collection in Miami on November 30. Beauty morgan Kim Kardashian along with her estranged husband Kanye West also known as Ye who was close to Virgil was seated front row for the runway show with their eight-year-old daughter North.

Virgil Abloh's family had confirmed the news of his passing away and informed him that he was battling a rare form of cancer. They had issued a statement that read, "We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture."

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian attend late Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton show

Before the show began, Kim posted a few photos on her Instagram Story, including a sand sculpture of Abloh and an enormous, red Louis Vuitton-branded hot air balloon. The vent marks the former couple’s first public appearance since Kim began dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. In addition to North, Kim and Kanye share daughter Chicago, 3½, and sons Saint West, 5½, and Psalm, 2½. Since Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February, the former couple has focused on co-parenting peacefully.

The official Instagram page of Louis Vuitton had shared a video while announcing Abloh's presentation of a menswear collection in Miami that will be showcased to "pay tribute to the life and legacy of a creative genius." The show was held at the Miami Marine Stadium, where Kanye led a Sunday Service event two years ago to close out Art Basel. Before the show began, the invitees took a ferry to the venue about two hours before the presentation. While sharing the news about the presentation of the designer posthumously, Louis Vuitton wrote, “Virgil was here. In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton pays tribute to the life and legacy of a creative genius with a presentation of his Spring-Summer 2022 Collection in Miami on November 30th at 5:30 pm (ET).”

The Instagram page also shared a statement from Michael Burke, Louis Vuitton’s Chairman and CEO that read, “It is with profound sorrow that I learned of the passing of Virgil Abloh. Virgil was not only a friend, great collaborator, creative genius, visionary, and disruptor, but also one of the best cultural communicators of our times. He paved the way for future generations. As a devoted supporter of his community through his charities and passions, he was an eternal optimist who believed anything was possible. In this same spirit, we at Louis Vuitton will proudly continue to celebrate his legacy with a final show in Miami, per his wishes. I am honored to have called him my friend. My deepest thoughts are with his wife, children, parents, family, and the entire community that was touched by his greatness.”

