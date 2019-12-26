Vishal Bhardwaj's Best Coming Of Age Movies, From 'Omkara' To 'Pataakha'

Bollywood film director Vishal Bhardwaj's movies showcase nuances of dark humour and high scale drama. The director made his Bollywood debut as a music composer along with his singer wife Rekha Bhardwaj but has shown his directorial skills through many of his movies like Omkara, Rangoon and so on, take a look.

ALSO READ| Vishal Bhardwaj Reveals The Reason Behind The Failure Of 'Rangoon' And It May Surprise You, Details Inside

Omkara

The 2006's movie Omkara was based on William Shakespeare’s novel titled Othello. The movie Omkara was a success at the box office and was also premiered at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival. Vishal Bhardwaj was even honoured with a Special Jury Award at the National Film Awards. The film was set in the western region of Uttar Pradesh while the story was co-written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

ALSO READ| After 'Kaminey' And '7 Khoon Maaf', Priyanka Chopra And Vishal Bharadwaj To Collaborate Again?

Haider

The movie Haider starring Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, Kay Kay Menon, and Shraddha Kapoor was an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play Hamlet and Basharat Peer’s Curfewed Night. The film was the third instalment of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Shakespearean trilogy and was the first Indian film to win the People’s Choice Award at the Rome Film Festival. The film was critically acclaimed and saw the portrayal of some dark characters.

ALSO READ| Sara Ali Khan In Consideration For Vishal Bhardwaj's Next Bollywood Project?

7 Khoon Maaf

The 2011 film starring Priyanka Chopra in the lead role, with Vivaan Shah, Irrfan Khan, Annu Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, John Abraham, Aleksandr Dyachenko, and Naseeruddin Shah is adapted from the short story called Susanna's Seven Husbands written by Ruskin Bond. It was a dark movie featuring a dark lady who causes seven deaths on her unending quest of love.

ALSO READ| Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Midnight's Children' Adaptation On Hold

Vishal Bhardwaj's next

Vishal Bhardwaj was in the news regarding the launch of an untitled gangster-film starring Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan. The movie is said to be adapted form the S Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Although there are no further confirmations from the director or producer regarding the same as of yet. Recently, during mid-2019, Ishaan Khatter was in the news to have opted out from the Vishal Bhardwaj's next directorial due to creative differences, the movie was apparently a screen adaption of Salman Rushdie's novel Midnight Children. While Vishal Bhardwaj's fans have yet to wait for his official confirmation fo his next directorial after his last movie Pataakha in 2018 which was another of his brilliant directorial.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.