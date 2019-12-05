Sara Ali Khan In Consideration For Vishal Bhardwaj's Next Bollywood Project?

Just two films old, Sara Ali Khan is reportedly in talks for Vishal Bhardwaj’s next Bollywood project. Leaving netizens in awe of her acting in Kedarnath and Simmba, Sara has also managed to impress the critics with her performance. She is currently awaiting the release of her third film, Love Aaj Kal 2. Reportedly many Bollywood producers and directors have approached her for their films.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan-Dhanush To Be Leads In Aanand L Rai's Next Film With Bigwigs?

The talk around town is that ace Bollywood director and producer Vishal Bhardwaj is considering Sara Ali Khan to be cast as the lead in his next movie. According to reports Vishal had loved Sara’s performances in Kedarnath and Simmba. Recently they even seem to have met and talked about a project which both are reportedly excited to work on. Sara Ali Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj have verbally agreed on the project but nothing has been officially declared. Bhardwaj is reportedly still working on perfecting the script.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Vs Disha Patani - A Comparison Of Their Careers

Not much has been revealed about Vishal Bhardwaj’s film except that it will reportedly be a female-centric film. Sara Ali Khan might be cast as the lead in it. The film is expected to go on floors sometime in the next year. An official statement regarding the details like cast, music director, etc will also be given once things have been finalised.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan Flirt With Each Other On The Internet

Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming movies

Sara Ali Khan was last seen on the silver screen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba which also cast Ranveer Singh as a cop. She will be next seen in Love Aaj Kal 2 which is directed by Imtiaz Ali and casts Kartik Aaryan alongside her. The movie has already finished filming and is expected to hit the theatres on February 14, 2020. Besides this, Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in SaRaRaRa and Coolie No. 1.

Also Read: Fan Gets Too Close To Sara Ali Khan While Taking A Pic, Here's How The Actress Handles It

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Returns To The Bay After Painting The Town Red In New York

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.