Waheeda Rehman Turns Wildlife Photographer, To Learn Scuba-diving Next

As it is said that it is never too late to pursue your passion, it seems like Hindi Cinema veteran Waheeda Rehman is now chasing her dreams too. The 81-year-old star is behind the camera for the first time and it seems like the actor is enjoying it. Waheeda Rehman is now a wildlife photographer and recently spoke about her bucket list and achievements as a photographer. Here are the details.

Waheeda Rehman is now a photographer!

Recently, Waheeda Rehman exhibited her photographs from her safari trips to Kenya, Tanzania, and wildlife reserves across India for the first time at Meraki, a group show in Mumbai. In the media interaction held at the exhibit, the actor revealed that she loved taking pictures and carried a small pocket camera with her during film shoots. Waheeda revealed that she was hesitant to display her pictures at first, but decided to do so when her family and friends persuaded her. Sharing a tip on how to take the perfect wildlife picture, the actor revealed that a photographer needs to be patient and calm. Speaking about her dreams and bucket list, Waheeda Rehman expressed her wish to learn scuba-diving next. The actor added that photography has become an addiction for her, as she tries to learn as many tips and skills possible, for capturing a perfect picture.

Waheeda Rehman's filmography

Born in 1938, Waheeda Rehman is famous for her in Hindi films directed by Guru Dutt, which included Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhvin Ka Chand and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, for which she received her first Filmfare nomination. Waheeda Rehman also won a National Award for her performance in Reshma Aur Shera.

